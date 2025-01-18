Knicks Star OUT For Former Team's Visit
The New York Knicks' pack will be short one major member when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.
Per Steve Popper of Newsday, the Knicks have ruled Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) out for Friday's fracas against Minnesota (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). It will be the first regular season meeting at Madison Square Garden since the two sides engaged in a deal that sent Towns to Manhattan in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle.
Ironically enough, DiVincenzo has likewise been ruled out, though Randle will take to the floor after missing the preseason game between the two sides in October.
Towns is set to miss his second consecutive game after enduring the thumb injury during Monday's loss to the Detroit Pistons. Stefan Bondy and Peter Botte of the New York Post reported that Towns will be dealing with a bone chip in his thumb as the ailment heals, but that swelling from the original sprain is the current issues.
Jericho Sims will once again start in Towns' place with Precious Achiuwa no doubt set to bake him up. Sims pulled in six offensive rebounds during Wednesday's win in Philadelphia while Achiuwa put in 10 points and six boards in relief.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!