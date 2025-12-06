Giannis Antetokounmpo's stunning rejection of a potential New York Knicks move has resurfaced in a viral video from this summer, revealing the real reason the two-time MVP shut down the idea of joining the franchise.

During an interview with IShowSpeed on Twitch while in Greece, Giannis discussed his thoughts on playing in different NBA cities, specifically addressing the Knicks' pursuit.

When asked about New York's tax situation, Giannis was blunt. "A lot of people tried to convince me to go and play there," he said. "Nah. Nah."

When pressed about staying in Milwaukee, the Greek Freak responded with ambiguity: "Probably. We'll see."

This non-committal answer contradicts his decisive rejection of New York, signaling his hesitancy about the Knicks move despite their courtship.

Giannis: “Where do you live? LA?”



Speed: “Nah. Florida.”



Giannis: “Taxes are better there huh?”



Speed: “Yup. Taxes are good there. LA & NY the taxes are bad.”



Giannis: “A lot of people have tried to convince me to go play there. Nah.”



Summer Trade Proposal Reveals Bucks' Strategy

During the offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks submitted a comprehensive trade proposal to New York that shocked the league. The proposal included both Giannis and forward Kyle Kuzma being sent to the Knicks.

The salary combined for both players totaled over $76 million, presenting a significant challenge for New York. However, the Knicks faced a major obstacle: they were already over the first apron of the salary cap.

This restriction meant they couldn't send Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson in return, the exact trio the Bucks likely wanted. Ultimately, the Knicks walked away from discussions, believing their current roster could challenge the East without acquiring Antetokounmpo.

Recent Developments in Trade Saga

The situation has evolved dramatically since summer. As of early December, Giannis and his agent, Alex Saratsis, have begun formal conversations with the Bucks about his future, with reports indicating the Knicks remain his preferred landing spot.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst confirmed that Giannis will instruct Milwaukee about his desired trade destination, potentially forcing the Bucks' hand. However, significant salary cap complications continue to plague any potential deal.

A proposed three-team scenario involving the Golden State Warriors emerged, with the Knicks potentially acquiring Giannis, Cole Anthony, and Kuzma while sending Karl-Anthony Towns, Jonathan Kuminga, and Mikal Bridges elsewhere.

Whether the Knicks can overcome their financial constraints and land the superstar remains uncertain, but one thing is clear, the tax conversation that summer exposed Giannis's true priorities.

From the Knicks' perspective, there's less urgency to pursue Giannis given Karl-Anthony Towns' stellar performance since arriving in New York. The front office remains comfortable with their championship-caliber core.

