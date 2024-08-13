Knicks Stars Name ESPN Malika Andrews 'GOAT' After Earthquake
If his close friend and point guard Jalen Brunson went down, Josh Hart apparently wouldn't mind Malika Andrews running the floor for the New York Knicks.
Andrews has won social media acclaim for the way she handled an earthquake in the Worldwide Leader's Los Angeles studios, calmly pausing an interview with analyst and ex-New York Liberty star Rebecca Lobo.
"We’re just going to make sure that our studio lights, everything stays safe, everything shaking," Andrews remarked, looking out for her studio crew. "Everybody good? All right, thank you so much for bearing with us through that. Our studio was shaking just a little bit.”
Andrews then seamlessly continued her conversation with Lobo about the United States' women's national basketball team 's latest victory, a 67-66 triumph over host nation France in the Paris Olympics' gold medal game on Sunday. That won the praises of Hart, who took to X to post a goat emoji on a video of Andrews' showing to call her the greatest of all time.
Lobo remarked that Andrews handled the situation "like a boss" in her own X post while insider Ramona Shelburne called her a "pro."
Hart and Andrews previously collaborated when they were a part of ESPN/ABC's coverage of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks in June. Andrews is the host of the ESPN studio show "NBA Today" and also became the first woman to host the network's NBA Draft coverage.
Thursday's earthquake in Los Angeles measured 4.4 on the Richter scale. It was perhaps a relative breeze for Andrews, who grew up in Oakland, the long-time home of the Golden State Warriors.
"Definitely a scary moment here in our LA studios," Andrews remarked on X after the incident. "Thank you to our incredible staff and crew who stayed cool throughout!"
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!