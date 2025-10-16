Knicks' Start Could Decide Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
The New York Knicks are going into the season with a lot of hype after hiring new head coach Mike Brown to lead the team.
Brown should help the Knicks remain contenders for the NBA Finals while also giving them a new look that could improve their chances. ESPN insider Vince Goodwill explained why the Knicks can be a top-tier contender this season.
"Off the floor, the [Giannis] Antetokounmpo situation will hang over the team all season following the revelation that the Knicks and Bucks discussed a potential trade of the power forward this offseason," Goodwill wrote.
"Several key players will be on notice and have an eye on what's going on with Milwaukee to track Antetokounmpo's frame of mind. On the floor, the Knicks want to play faster on offense and shoot more 3s, but it has been a work in progress through four preseason games. The Knicks have a favorable schedule to start the season, which should provide an early window into how the Mike Brown era will look in New York."
Knicks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Pursuit Will Depend on First Half Performance
The Knicks will keep an eye on what Antetokounmpo is brewing in Milwaukee, but New York's decision will likely depend on how well the team is gelling over the course of the first half of the season.
If the Knicks start off hot, they might think that things are worth keeping the same until the offseason, where they can reevaluate the team after a playoff run. However, a midseason deal by the trade deadline could be in the cards if the Knicks are seeking an improvement and the Bucks have a chance to blow things up.
It would be a drastic move for the middle of the season, but if the timing aligns for both the Bucks and Knicks to pull off a trade, that could be the final move in the Antetokounmpo trade rumor saga.
That being said, the Knicks have a relatively smooth start to the season that could set them on a strong path towards success. If the Knicks can get off to a strong start, it could put them in a position to be one of the top teams in the East even without Antetokounmpo.
The first 15-20 games will provide a major learning curve for Brown's new system he is implementing and the quicker the Knicks can figure out the pace, the better for their chances.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!