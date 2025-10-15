Knicks Address Prime Acquisition's Preseason Struggles
The New York Knicks will use what time they have left before next week's regular season opener to seek out a French correction.
This preseason has afforded a stage of sorts for incoming forward Guerschon Yabusele. Alongside Jordan Clarkson, Yabusele is perhaps the Knicks' marquee signing of the offseason, as management mostly viewed the larger happenings as spectators while trying to bolster a second unit that finished dead-last in bench scoring last year. Pundits approved, and the Knicks have been a trendy choice to finish atop the Eastern Conference as a result.
But it has been a turbulent trip so far for the captain of France's most recent EuroBasket effort, as Yabusele is averaging 4.5 points on 33 percent from the field while pulling in 3.3 rebounds in just about 16 minutes a game in New York's preseason quartet to date.
“I’m really trying to be as much as I can be focused to try to get every detail to make sure I’m at the right spot,” Yabusele said after the most recent exhibition against the Washington Wizards this week. “For me, it’s a new team with new guys so I really try to fit into the system and be a solution, not a problem.”
The Wizards' visit was the toughest challenge thus far, as Yabusele struggled in a starting opportunity offered when the Knicks (3-1) rested their regular men. Serving as the primary front court man with Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns out, Yabusele was generally outplayed by a Washington group that sat its own post attraction, Alex Sarr, out of the latter game of a back-to-back. The Knicks lost the rebounding battle by 12 in what eventually became a 120-103 defeat.
“I thought it was a great opportunity for him to get some time at the center position,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said in Bondy's report. “It’s tough for him and he was thinking a little too much, which is gonna happen. And it kind of brought his game to a halt in other areas. I thought the second half, his energy, his activity, was a lot better. He started feeling a little bit more comfortable in the second half, but it’s going to be a little bit of a learning curve for him.”
To Brown's point, Yabusele kept things relatively cleaner in the second half, pulling in four boards, including three of the offensive variety to help keep that battle even over the latter 24. He also sank a three-pointer and committed no fouls during his eight-minute second half session, which saw the Knicks fall behind by as much as 36 before the reserves' reserves made the final margin respectable.
Formerly of Philadelphia, Yabusele signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Knicks this offseason. New York is well-aware how important interior depth can be: the team went most of last season without Robinson while Towns spell options Ariel Hukporti and the Miami-bound Precious Achiuwa likewise dealt with long-term ailments. Yabusele returned to the Association after six years off with the 76ers last season, posting career-bests of 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds.
