Knicks' Josh Hart Lands Sweet New Job
"Like Mike" takes on a whole new meaning for New York Knicks star Josh Hart.
Well-known for his love of the fruit-flavored candy Mike and Ike, Hart has signed on as the brand's "Chief Candy Officer." Parent company Just Born Quality Confections put out a press release commemorating Hart's new job, which he'll humorously balance with his hardwood duties at Madison Square Garden.
"Anyone who knows me knows Mike and Ike isn't just a candy to me — it's the candy," Hart declared. "I've been eating these candies since I was a kid, and I still keep boxes stashed everywhere — at home, in my locker, on the plane. It's been my number one candy forever, so stepping into this role as Chief Candy Officer feels like the ultimate full-circle moment. This isn't just a title, it's me representing the candy I've loved my whole life."
Further info in the release hints that the role will be more of a promotional position, with Hart appearing in web ads and shorts depicting "playful behind-the-scenes moments." Other brands under the Just Born umbrella include Goldenberg's Peanut Chews, Hot Tamles, and Peeps.
"As Chief Candy Officer, Josh isn't just lending his name — he's rolling up his sleeves and getting in on the fun," said Deb Turoczy, Just Born's senior manager of consumer engagement. "From mixing up flavors in our taste test lab, to running candy drafts in the boardroom, Josh is bringing the same fire and energy to Mike and Ike that fans love seeing from him on the court. We couldn't imagine a better teammate."
Knicks fans have become quite accustomed to Hart's love of Mike and Ike throughout his two-plus seasons in New York. Devouring whole boxes of Mike and Ike has been a pregame tradition of sorts since his days at Villanova despite the watchful eye of tenured head coach Jay Wright.
Like Hart, Mike and Ike starts off in Pennsylvania, as Just Born is based in Bethlehem, about an hour's drive from Villanova's campus. Hart had a dream come true during the 2024 playoffs, getting his face placed on boxes of Mike and Ike's limited edition combo known as "Josh Hart 3 Point Mix."
Hart is thus keeping busy in absentia, as he has missed each of the Knicks' last three preseason games thanks in part to a back injury endured in the team's preseason opener earlier this month. He continues to be listed as day-to-day as the Knicks prepare for next week's season-opening festivities.
