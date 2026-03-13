Knicks vs. Pacers Predictions: Injuries Alter Everything

The New York Knicks seem to be riding genuine momentum in their road matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Coming off a wonderful 134-117 comeback win over Utah, New York is again looking for a statement win.

However, the Knicks are not walking into Gainbridge Fieldhouse fully healthy. Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart have been listed as questionable with knee concerns, and with Hart recently admitting he is dealing with ankle, knee, and back problems simultaneously.

Coach Mike Brown is likely to make the smart call and keep both of them out tonight. Here are three realistic, bold predictions for what unfolds.

Brunson Drops 30 Points and Controls the Game from Start to Finish

As Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns will likely sit out, Jalen Brunson should be the one taking on the main offensive responsibility. He can take this charge without any issues. Brunson scored 28 points and dished out eight assists in the game against Utah, and given that the Pacers will be without Haliburton for the entire season, the options the backcourt can offer to defend him are barely there.

Besides, he won't even have to go out of his way to try anything. His expertise in the mid-range shots, his pick-and-roll excellence, and his killer instinct in the last minutes make it more than reasonable to expect 30 points from him on a night when the other players will count on him to lead the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌way.

Jordan Clarkson Erupts for 22+ Points in Extended Bench Minutes

Mar 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

This is the most compelling storyline. Clarkson was sensational against Utah, dropping 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including three threes, in just 26 minutes.

If Hart does not play, Mike Brown will give Clarkson the green light and extended run, and he is a completely different player with consistent minutes. The Pacers have little backcourt depth to match up with him defensively, and Clarkson's ability to get hot in stretches makes 22+ points a bold but very realistic outcome tonight.

The Knicks Win Comfortably

If ‍the Knicks play without one of their star players, Towns, they will lose their strongest inside player and their second-highest scorer, which is a big blow to their scoring potential.

Indiana, with 15 wins and 51 losses, may be considered a pushover at home. However, the Knicks, with their defense ranked among the top 12 in the league, should still win this game, but the difference will not be as great as the standings show.

So, it would be quite normal to talk about a final score somewhere around 118-105, that is a clean Knicks victory, but not a total domination by any means. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

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