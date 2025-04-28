Knicks Stunt Pistons Momentum in Game 4
The New York Knicks appeared to be heading back to Madison Square Garden with the series tied at 2-2 after the Detroit Pistons took a lead late in the third quarter.
The Pistons held the Knicks to just 14 points in the third quarter, taking a seven-point advantage in the fourth. However, it wasn't enough with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson taking over for the Knicks late in the game.
"The Pistons looked like the best version of themselves in the third quarter, but couldn’t sustain that level of play. Detroit outscored New York 28-14 in the frame to enter the fourth with a 71-64 lead before the Knicks outscored the Pistons 30-22 in the fourth," The Athletic insider Hunter Patterson wrote.
"It was the defense in the third that got the Pistons back into the game, as evidenced by their seven blocks in the quarter, but it simply wasn’t enough. Detroit specifically pestered Towns in the third, and he looked completely flustered. But Towns came alive in the game’s waning minutes, hitting back-to-back triples to give the Knicks a 94-93 edge with 46.6 seconds remaining.
"Towns and Brunson proved to be too much for the Pistons down the stretch, combining for 58 of New York’s 94."
The Pistons have proven to be a thorn in the Knicks' side at points during the entire series, but New York has been just a little bit better in three of the four games so far.
This could be chocked down to having the veteran edge of being in the playoffs before or getting the right calls at the right time or executing when it matters most, but regardless of how the Knicks are getting it done, what matters is the result at the end of the day.
