Knicks Summer League Schedule: Dates, Opponents, TV

The New York Knicks are heading to the Las Vegas Summer League next month.

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) drives against North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Jayden Taylor (1) during the first half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are marking their calendars as the Las Vegas Summer League schedule officially dropped on Friday.

Here's a look at who, where and when the Knicks will play during the showcase:

 Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks, Saturday, July 13, 5:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

The Knicks begin their run in Las Vegas against the Hornets, who boast No. 6 overall pick Tidjane Salaun out of France.

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, July 16, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

The Knicks and the Nets face off just weeks after the Mikal Bridges trade to Manhattan. While the game doesn't hold much consequence, there could be a sense of physicality seen in this game that isn't there in others.

Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks, Wednesday, July 17, 3:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

The Knicks and Kings face off on the second game of a back-to-back, where No. 13 overall pick Devin Carter will be on the other sideline against New York.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, Friday, July 19, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The final game of pool play sees the Knicks face off against Pistons' No. 5 overall pick Ron Holland II.

The Knicks will play a fifth game either on Saturday, July 20 or Sunday, July 21 if they don't qualify for the championship, which will be broadcast on Monday, July 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

