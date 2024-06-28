Knicks Summer League Schedule: Dates, Opponents, TV
The New York Knicks are marking their calendars as the Las Vegas Summer League schedule officially dropped on Friday.
Here's a look at who, where and when the Knicks will play during the showcase:
Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks, Saturday, July 13, 5:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
The Knicks begin their run in Las Vegas against the Hornets, who boast No. 6 overall pick Tidjane Salaun out of France.
New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, July 16, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
The Knicks and the Nets face off just weeks after the Mikal Bridges trade to Manhattan. While the game doesn't hold much consequence, there could be a sense of physicality seen in this game that isn't there in others.
Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks, Wednesday, July 17, 3:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
The Knicks and Kings face off on the second game of a back-to-back, where No. 13 overall pick Devin Carter will be on the other sideline against New York.
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, Friday, July 19, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
The final game of pool play sees the Knicks face off against Pistons' No. 5 overall pick Ron Holland II.
The Knicks will play a fifth game either on Saturday, July 20 or Sunday, July 21 if they don't qualify for the championship, which will be broadcast on Monday, July 22 at 9 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!