Knicks All-Star Offers Another Positive Injury Update
A week of monumental New York Knicks transactions continues.
For the second time over the last three summers, Knicks fans are rendered euphoric by Jalen Brunson's arrival: the lastest posting to the newly-minted All-Star's Instagram story depicts him on the floor and shooting a free throw, completely free of the cast that served as an all too appropriate symbol of the Knicks' otherwise sterling season.
View the video here: (h/t SNY)
Brunson's was the final addition to an expansive Knicks injury list, enduring a hand fracture in the latter stages of New York's Game 7 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The point guard appeared to injure his hand while attempting to stop an Indiana fast break in the second half.
While Brunson's hand was previously seen adorned in a cast as he recorded new episodes of his "Roommates Show" podcast with teammate and friend Josh Hart, it was noticeably gone when he returned to the state he was raised to take in the Chicago Sky's WNBA clash with the Indiana Fever.
Brunson has lived up to, and perhaps exceeded, every expectation a four-year, $104 million contract from the Knicks placed upon him in 2022, effectively becoming the franchise face and one of the rising stars in the modern Association.
If anything, Brunson's mental state is perhaps euphoic after this week, which saw the Knicks made several moves that many believe improve thei championship prospects.
The team reportedly acquired yet another fellow former Villanova Wildcat, Mikal Bridges, in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Hours before the first round of the NBA Draft tipped off at Barclays Center, reports of a new deal for OG Anunoby likewise emerged, keeping together a core that guided the Knicks to 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.
