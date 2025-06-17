Knicks Taking Time in Coach Search
The New York Knicks are going into the offseason with a need for a new head coach.
The Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau shortly after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals and they are the only team in the league with a head coaching vacancy following the Phoenix Suns hiring Jordan Ott from the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA insider Jake Fischer believes the Knicks are in no rush to make their decision on who will be Thibodeau's successor.
"They clearly feel as though they can take a deliberate approach to their search for a successor to Thibodeau since New York has the league's only current coaching vacancy," Fischer wrote.
"Yet it will be a struggle, to say the least, for the Knicks to ultimately convince the basketball public that they landed anything close to their first choice after requesting permission to speak to five employed coaches and getting rejected by all five teams involved: Dallas (Kidd), Chicago (Billy Donovan), Houston (Ime Udoka), Minnesota (Chris Finch) and Atlanta (Quin Snyder)."
"The Knicks appear to have moved on to pursuing coaches who are indeed available and, according toThe Athletic's James L. Edwards III, will begin that process by interviewing Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins, who were fired by Sacramento and Memphis, respectively, during the season."
The Knicks appear to have fired Thibodeau without much of an idea as to who could or should replace him. They just knew they didn't want him leading the team in the future, which is fine, but it has made them look a bit desperate in their search.
Regardless of how it looks, the Knicks want to ensure they bring in the right person for the job, and they are willing to look far and wide to find whoever that might be.
