Knicks Guard Makes Major Life Announcement
One New York Knicks contributor is already making offseason additions.
Mile "Deuce" McBride has welcomed a third, as the backcourt threat and his girlfriend Ana Zortea introduced their first child, a baby girl, after Father's Day weekend.
"God is great," McBride said on his Instagram story while holding his newborn. "I love you, baby girl."
McBride and Zortea, both West Virginia athletic alums, previously revealed her pregnancy over NBA All-Star Weekend. At that time, they revealed that they planned to name their baby Ace. Zortea, a Brazillian-born model, previously starred for the Mountaineers' swimming team while McBride played his basketball success into a second-round arrival with the Knicks in 2021.
Since coming to Manhattan, McBride has established himself as a lasting part of the New York rotation. As one of the longest-tenured active Knicks, the former Mountaineer has become a bit of a fan favorite, as spectators' chants of "Deuce" often heralded his tries from deep, even on the road.
Equally lauded for his defense, the de facto sixth man appeared in 64 games (including 10 starts) in this past season, averaging 9.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in just under 25 minutes a game, all career-highs as the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in a quarter-century. It was his first season on a three-year, $13 million contract inked in December 2023 after the Knicks sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in the OG Anunoby trade.
"He’s a catalyst, his defense, his hustle," former head coach Tom Thibodeau said of McBride during the Knicks' recent playoff run, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. "I think it gives people energy when you see him flying around like that.”
