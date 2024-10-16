Knicks HC Compares Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle
The New York Knicks are still close to the center of the NBA world as the blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves between Julius Randle and Karl-Anthony Towns projects to be a top storyline going into the season.
While the two are similar, coach Tom Thibodeau pointed out the differences between the pair of big men.
“I think they’re different players in some ways, but similar in others," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. “I think Julius is more of a power forward, but a terrific player. When you look at what he did for us, the scoring, the passing, rebounding, but it’s at the power forward position.”
The positioning difference between Randle and Towns will force the Knicks to pivot, but Thibodeau has liked what he has seen so far from his new big man.
“We had a great need obviously with Mitchell Robinson [injured] and Isaiah [Hartenstein] losing [him] in free agency. We needed a center. That was a big part of it," Thibodeau said. “I think the center position—when I look at Karl, I like his versatility and his size is important to us.”
Towns has played some power forward before, especially in the last two years next to Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert with the Wolves. This means that Towns could eventually shift to the power forward position and play some minutes throughout the season, maybe even next to Robinson when he gets healthy.
However, most of his minutes will be played at center, and that will allow Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and even Mikal Bridges to get some action at the "power forward" spot. Even though those three are somewhat undersized for the traditional power forward role, the Knicks are willing to embrace a new-look lineup.
