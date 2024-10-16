All Knicks

Knicks HC Compares Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle

The New York Knicks traded one star for another.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to drive past New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to drive past New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are still close to the center of the NBA world as the blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves between Julius Randle and Karl-Anthony Towns projects to be a top storyline going into the season.

While the two are similar, coach Tom Thibodeau pointed out the differences between the pair of big men.

“I think they’re different players in some ways, but similar in others," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. “I think Julius is more of a power forward, but a terrific player. When you look at what he did for us, the scoring, the passing, rebounding, but it’s at the power forward position.”

The positioning difference between Randle and Towns will force the Knicks to pivot, but Thibodeau has liked what he has seen so far from his new big man.

“We had a great need obviously with Mitchell Robinson [injured] and Isaiah [Hartenstein] losing [him] in free agency. We needed a center. That was a big part of it," Thibodeau said. “I think the center position—when I look at Karl, I like his versatility and his size is important to us.”

Towns has played some power forward before, especially in the last two years next to Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert with the Wolves. This means that Towns could eventually shift to the power forward position and play some minutes throughout the season, maybe even next to Robinson when he gets healthy.

However, most of his minutes will be played at center, and that will allow Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and even Mikal Bridges to get some action at the "power forward" spot. Even though those three are somewhat undersized for the traditional power forward role, the Knicks are willing to embrace a new-look lineup.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News