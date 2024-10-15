All Knicks

Knicks Rookie Already Acting Like Veteran

The New York Knicks have a rookie point guard who doesn't act his age.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) and North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) fight for a loose ball during the first half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) and North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) fight for a loose ball during the first half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are a relatively experienced team, but they have a rookie point guard in Tyler Kolek who has to learn how to play at the professional level.

In order to do that, Kolek has to rely on his new teammates to get things going.

"All the vets, just leaning on them, they’ve been there before," Kolek said h/t Posting and Toasting. "They know how this works.“I’m kind of coming into this blind. So just really leaning on those guys, leaning on my teammates to guide me through.”

The Knicks have a lot of expectations coming into the season, which doesn't quite fit Kolek's timeline as a rookie. However, he isn't afraid of helping the team while it searches for new heights.

"That just comes through the work, through the confidence, through my work ethic," Kolek said. "At the end of the day, it’s just a basketball game, no matter the level that I’m at.”

Even though the Knicks are seeking a title this season, Kolek isn't using that as a reason to accelerate his learning process. He knows that if he is going to contribute for the Knicks this season and beyond that he has to take things one step at a time.

“I’m still figuring it out, finding my pace," Kolek said. "Maybe in practice, I haven’t been as aggressive looking at the basket.It’s been kind of intentional in these games to get those looks because then it opens up everything else with my passing.”

Kolek isn't expected to play much this season as a rookie coached by Tom Thibodeau, who usually doesn't call upon his first-year players too much. However, Kolek has the confidence to be ready in whatever case his name is called during the long Knicks season.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News