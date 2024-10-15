Knicks Rookie Already Acting Like Veteran
The New York Knicks are a relatively experienced team, but they have a rookie point guard in Tyler Kolek who has to learn how to play at the professional level.
In order to do that, Kolek has to rely on his new teammates to get things going.
"All the vets, just leaning on them, they’ve been there before," Kolek said h/t Posting and Toasting. "They know how this works.“I’m kind of coming into this blind. So just really leaning on those guys, leaning on my teammates to guide me through.”
The Knicks have a lot of expectations coming into the season, which doesn't quite fit Kolek's timeline as a rookie. However, he isn't afraid of helping the team while it searches for new heights.
"That just comes through the work, through the confidence, through my work ethic," Kolek said. "At the end of the day, it’s just a basketball game, no matter the level that I’m at.”
Even though the Knicks are seeking a title this season, Kolek isn't using that as a reason to accelerate his learning process. He knows that if he is going to contribute for the Knicks this season and beyond that he has to take things one step at a time.
“I’m still figuring it out, finding my pace," Kolek said. "Maybe in practice, I haven’t been as aggressive looking at the basket.It’s been kind of intentional in these games to get those looks because then it opens up everything else with my passing.”
Kolek isn't expected to play much this season as a rookie coached by Tom Thibodeau, who usually doesn't call upon his first-year players too much. However, Kolek has the confidence to be ready in whatever case his name is called during the long Knicks season.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!