Knicks Land Top 3 Pick in Mock Trade

Julius Randle trade rumors continue to run wild for the New York Knicks.

Jan 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks have just one year remaining on Julius Randle's contract, and that's why the three-time All-Star has been dangled around in trade rumors recently.

The latest mock deal with Randle written by Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz has the All-Star going to the Houston Rockets for former top-three pick Jabari Smith Jr., backup center Jock Landale, veteran and former Jeff Green, and a 2027 first-round pick (top-five protected).

"For a Knicks team that still went 21-15 without Randle and reached the second round of the playoffs, this move is designed to increase future financial flexibility while staying in the title hunt now. Smith could start at power forward, or the Knicks could keep OG Anunoby at the four, allowing Josh Hart or Donte DiVincenzo to stay in the opening lineup as well," Swartz writes.

Smith is obviously the centerpiece of the return package for the Knicks, and even though he hasn't emerged as a star like Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren so far in his career, he can be a strong player and slot right into Randle's spot at power forward for New York.

The Knicks also make some major financial progress by making a deal like this.

"Smith has two years remaining on his rookie deal, while Landale and Green are either in the final year of their contract or have a non-guaranteed salary for next season. That would save the Knicks a lot of potential money in 2025 with a Randle extension off the table," Swartz writes.

This may not be the most important factor for the Knicks in a deal like this, especially considering how much money they saved on Jalen Brunson's extension. However, it certainly helps.

In addition to solving the Randle replacement, they also are able to find a pair of backup center options in Landale and Green, filling arguably the team's biggest need at the moment.

"Landale would also give the Knicks a backup center to Mitchell Robinson, a spot that both Smith and Green could eat up minutes at as well. The Knicks would pick up a future first-round selection as well, which is important after they gave up five in a deal for Mikal Bridges," Swartz writes.

It's a very enticing deal for the Knicks. However, New York really likes Randle and it would take a lot to move on from him. A trade like this could get the Knicks to think, but it likely isn't enough to make them budge.

