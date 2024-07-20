Knicks Guard 'Not Some First-Year Rookie'
New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek hasn't had much control of her his infantile NBA career just yet.
The 34th pick used to select Kolek last month, for example, switched hands before his selection, as a trade placed him on a metropolitan path rather than a trip to the Pacific Northwest's Portland Trail Blazers. While some pegged the Marquette alum as an immediate contributor despite his second-round status, the Knicks added veteran Cameron Payne to an already-packed backcourt.
That's part of the reason why Las Vegas Summer League play is so refreshing to Kolek, who has made his unofficial Knicks debuts on Sin City hardwood. The former Golden Eagle has lived up to his high-profile billing, notably scoring 21 points in the baby Knicks' first summer win on Wednesday against Sacramento's prospects.
"I’ve played a lot of games,” Kolek said in a report from Steve Popper of Newsday. “I’ve been in a lot of moments like that. It’s just being poised, being under control."
“All the work that I’ve put in has gotten me to this point. Like I said I’ve been in a lot of games in college. I’m not some first-year rookie that’s just come in playing 10, 12, 15 games in college, maybe only averaged 20 minutes a game. I’ve played a lot of games and I’m really comfortable on the basketball court.”
Kolek was the hero of Wednesday's win, as his last three points came via a successful and-one that created a 106-105 final with just over two seconds remaining.
But a game-winner and an early career-best didn't mean much to Kolek in the grand scheme of things: of note, the shooter was particularly perturbed over losing four turnovers during the win, the first coming on the Knicks' opening possession.
That lack of control stuck with Kolek, who posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.7 (fourth-best in the Big East) in his final collegiate tour. While his scoring was relatively lacking in losses to Charlotte and Brooklyn, Kolek did not lose the ball in either defeat.
"That stands out to me,” Kolek said in Popper's report. “I was flipping it a little bit. The first play of the game I turned it over and I was, 'man that was my first turnover of the Summer League.' I was upset at myself, so I’ve got to clean that stuff up.”
Even if Kolek won't accept kudos, Knicks summer boss Dice Yoshimoto was more than happy to distribute, much like his latest protege has: Kolek currently stands as one of only six Summer League prospects to dish out at least seven assists per game, placing fourth at 7.3.
“He’s got a great floor game,” Yoshimoto told Popper. “(He's) very unselfish, tough-minded. He’s a great competitor. That’s what we like about him. He makes winning plays.”
Kolek has two more chances to make an impression this weekend, starting with Friday night's tilt against the young Detroit Pistons (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!