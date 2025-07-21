Four Takeaways From Knicks Summer League
Basketball's out for summer, and the New York Knicks couldn't be happier.
The Knicks are all too pleased to be leaving Las Vegas, where their prospects dropped four of five games in NBA Summer League play. The trek was peppered with injuries to some of the main attractions (i.e. Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr.) as things mercifully wrapped up with a Saturday loss to the Washington Wizards' understudies.
New York management likely won't lose much sleep over the final results, especially considering they've invested and placed far more trust in their veteran offerings than their development men. However, some happenings that could effect Manhattan's past, present, and future did emerge on the Sin City hardwood.
The Golden Eagle's Grounded
The Golden Eagle's Grounded
It's no secret that Tyler Kolek has developed a cult following amongst Knicks fans as an accomplished second-round choice that knows how to win at Madison Square Garden, evidenced by a 2023 Big East Tournament title run that ended with MVP honors.
After taking advantage of his rare opportunities under Tom Thibodeau, Kolek was probably the star attraction of the Knicks' Vegas group, but mostly struggled in his five showings, notably shooting less than 33 percent from the field (including 5-of-24 in the first two showings alone) and losing 20 turnovers.
Judging Kolek's broad trajectory based on a few Summer League games would be foolhardy, especially considering flashes of his potential brilliance were also on display (i.e. a 25-point, four-steal performance in the Knicks' lone summer win over Brooklyn). Seeing him average five assists a game amidst sloppy summer play is also inspiring, as that helped establish himself in his first Manhattan tour.
However, the Vegas stretch proved he still has a bit to learn and it probably wouldn't be wise to expect to see him in Mike Brown's first primary rotation once the season tips off. It's perhaps telling that the Knicks remain on the lookout for backcourt depth despite Kolek's lingering: the return of Landry Shamet remains a possibility and New York reportedly looked into adding buyout man Marcus Smart before he bolted for Los Angeles.
Class Still in Session
The 2024 draft class was, again, probably not going to be a game changer in the realm of Knicks history, but there's still a certain spotlight upon it considering that a combination of regular season prosperity and the emptying of the pick cabinet makes it the most expansive rookie group the team will carry in quite some time.
Summer League proved to be a star-crossed experience for Kolek's classmates, as Dadiet, McCullar and Ariel Hukporti all endured injuries that interrupted their progress.
Of the three, McCullar perhaps made the most notable statements, even though he and Hukporti had to miss the latter stanzas. Having missed almost all of his rookie season with leftover college injuries, McCullar played with a sense of fearlessness and militancy that lacked hesitation. It was perhaps tragically poetic that a physical hustle play prematurely ended his summer session, as McCullar endured a nasal contusion while diving for a loose ball amidst a 30-point performance against Boston.
Both McCullar and Dadet struggled from deep and the Knicks' crowded backcourt picture probably limited their major Manhattan chances even before Jordan Clarkson showed up. But McCullar's improvement should at least make him a front-runner to land another two-way deal.
For Starters
The Knicks obviously weren't going to make any major starting lineup decisions based on Las Vegas play, but what transpired perhaps gave them a little something to think about.
One of the most intriguing conundrums new head coach Mike Brown has to deal with is whether he sticks with the skyscraper starting lineup featuring Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns. That created a big opportunity in Vegas for potential depth stars Hukporti and James Nnaji, but it's hard to fully asses where they stand after abbreviated showings.
Nnaji, one of the hidden imports of the Towns trade with Minnesota, dealt with injuries and inconsistency in Vegas but at least closed on a high note with 11 rebounds on Saturday's closer. Hukporti did manage to recover from a slow start but perhaps wasn't consistent enough for the Knicks to grant him full-time backup five duties.
The Knicks did bolster frontcourt depth with Guerschon Yabusele but having a traditional center in the vein of Robinson only punctuates one of the more unique advantages in the Association. Watching them potentially capitalize on that secret weapon should be one of the more interesting subplots of training camp if both Hukporti and Nnaji are there.
Fantastic Freshmen Worth Watching in Westchester
No one was expecting the Knicks, considered by some to be "one move away" from true championship contention, to find that fateful transaction on draft night. True to recent form, New York mostly watched the last draft as a spectator, trading down a spot to select French prospect Mohamed Diawara.
The most recent No. 51 pick did a little bit of everything for the summer Knicks, putting up over seven points and five rebounds a game as his role gradually expanded due to injuries and his own efforts. While there's no doubt plenty to work on (Diawara's sense of healthy reckless abandon had him shoot 2-of-13 from three), he certainly left an impression and could well be a contender for a two-way contract when the time is right. His skills will take some maturing but his athleticism and build could make him an attraction when G League play opens in White Plains next year.
Equally effective was Dink Pate, the teenage G League Ignite phenom and one of the new faces of the Shaquille O'Neal-led Reebok basketball program. Coming off the bench in his first professional excursions, Pate saved the best for last, putting up a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double in Saturday's final against Washington. Pate can be another solid G League addition and could be quite the diamond-in-the-rough on a two-way deal.
The Knicks, who still have room for a veteran and rookie contract before the second apron looms, certainly have plenty to think about when it comes to the backend of their roster: journeymen veterans MarJon Beauchamp and Anton Watson put on solid shows in Vegas and could take the two-way glory for themselves.
