Knicks Under-The-Radar Key to Pistons Series
The New York Knicks had a major dilemma at the NBA Trade Deadline as to whether or not to find a replacement for backup center Mitchell Robinson, who hadn't made an appearance all season long up until that point.
The Knicks opted to stay the course and be patient with Robinson, and now that decision will be put to the test as New York faces the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs.
ESPN analyst Zach Kram looks into Robinson's role for the Knicks in the matchup.
"After having ankle surgery in May, Robinson didn't debut this season until Feb. 28, and he reached 20 minutes in only three games. On the court, though, he was as productive as ever, averaging 11 points, 13 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 steals per 36 minutes while shooting 66% from the field. And Robinson ranked second among all rotation players in offensive rebounding rate, behind only Rockets big man Steven Adams," Kram writes.
"What he offers most is another look for a team that doesn't deviate much. The Knicks' starting five played 940 total minutes this season -- 32% more than any other five-man lineup in the league -- but that group hasn't defeated any of the best teams. (New York went 0-10 this season against Boston, Cleveland and Oklahoma City.)
"So, if Plan A isn't working, then the Knicks need a Plan B to challenge the Celtics, whom they'll likely face in the second round. Maybe that's a center who can crash the offensive boards, or a double-big lineup with Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The two centers have shared the court for just 47 total minutes, but Towns has played well next to a rim-protecting center: Rudy Gobert in Minnesota."
The Pistons play physical in the frontcourt with Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, and if Detroit plays both of them together, it could force the Knicks to employ Towns and Robinson on the floor to counteract.
If the Knicks can find a way to win that matchup, an advancement to the second round should be in the cards.
