Knicks Star Maintaining Impressive Streak
Death, taxes, Mikal Bridges in the New York Knicks starting lineup.
This NBA season has produced few certainties, but the presence of Bridges continues to serve as a staple. Barring medical disaster, Bridges will extend his consecutive games streak to 556 after the Knicks play their final game of the regular season.
“He should be commended for it,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Bridges' durability, per Steve Popper of Newsday. “You’ve got to put a lot into that, taking care of your body, preparing to play a long season. It used to be a badge of honor, not so much anymore."
Over the last two decades, only eight Knicks have partaken in a full 82-game slate, the last being Isaiah Hartenstein in 2022-23. No New Yorker has had 82 starts since 2015-16, when Robin Lopez held the honor.
It has been a rollercoaster season for Bridges, who has faced daily scrutiny thanks to the large price that was sent across the Brooklyn Bridge to acquire his services. He continues to take pride in the feat, hinting that his conditional resilience comes as a side effect of playing for leading men like former Villanova head coach Jay Wright, who won two national titles thanks in part to such reliability.
"I always wanted to play, being upset, hiding injuries from my mom and always playing through them," Bridges recalled to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post prior to game No. 554, a 115-106 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. "Then getting to college, where Coach Wright is big on just playing through it. Even my high school coach, you roll an ankle, my coach called it a stinger and tells you just tie your shoes up even tighter."
The Great Valley (PA) High School alum moved into the top 10 on the all-time consecutive games streak list earlier this season, passing former Knicks head coach Derrick Fisher. If it continues, he'll move ahead of John Stockton (609) and Andre Miller (632) next season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!