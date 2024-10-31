All Knicks

Knicks Unlock New Piece of Star Center’s Game

The New York Knicks are beginning to figure things out.

Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basketball against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
It may have taken a few games, but the New York Knicks may have finally figured out how to properly incorporate Karl-Anthony Towns into the offense.

Towns broke out with 44 points and 13 rebounds as the Knicks beat the Miami Heat 116-107 yesterday at the Kaseya Center.

With Towns getting things going, the Knicks become a much more dangerous team, and coach Tom Thibodeau praised his new center following the win.

“I love his approach because he’s not forcing anything," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "He’s letting the game come to him. I want him to be assertive and everything, but I want him to let the game come to him. He has the skill set of a guard in a center’s body. He’s a very gifted scorer, as you saw tonight. He can hurt you a lot of different ways. We got Karl going inside and then our volume of threes went way up.”

Not only was Towns efficient inside, he also made 4 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line. As a team, the Knicks sunk 18 of 40 from distance, which was their best 3-point shooting performance of the season.

Towns was also a fan of the team's minor adjustments, which ultimately helped secure the win.

“Big game for us today, I just wanted to do whatever I can to help us win. I was just being aggressive out there and my teammates found me in great spots," Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting. "Thanks to them and the coaching staff for putting me in great spots to utilize my talent, I just wanted to repay both of their trust in me.”

Towns and the Knicks will look to keep the good rhythm going in their next game when they travel to face the Detroit Pistons.

