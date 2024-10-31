What Karl-Anthony Towns Loves About Knicks
Can Karl-Anthony Towns be a true member of the New York Knicks if he loves Miami?
"I was in Minnesota. It was cold, it's hot here," Towns told MSG Network's Mike Breen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier following Wednesday's latest chapter of the Knicks' rivalry with the Miami Heat. "I like that!"
Knicks fans will be more than willing to make an exception for Towns if he keeps up the good work, especially if he keeps dousing the hated Heat. He formally introduced himself to the lasting rivalry with a 44-point, 13-rebound performance that helped the Knicks secure a 116-107 victory at Kaseya Center.
Towns' Wednesday night outing will go down as an early metropolitan signature performance: those calling for the former Minnesota Timberwolf to shoot more were satisfied and then some, as he was 17-of-24 from the field en route to the victory.
New York (2-2) overcame a 13-point second half deficit to secure the win, its first on the road this season. Though he's new to New York, Towns was pleased to partake in a "gritty" victory that the Knicks have become renowned for tallying.
"I've been watching from far away. This team is gritty, they find a way to win, they never quit," Towns told Breen and Frazier. "Just bringing that New York mentality every single night is something that we're playing and you get to recognize and you get to live in that kind of culture."
Towns is the first incoming Knick to earn a 40-point game within the first four games of a season in franchise history. His 44 points is also the third-best tally in this very young NBA season, trailing only Paolo Banchero (50) and Tyrese Maxey (45). In eight appearances at Kaseya Center, Towns is now averaging 25.8 points and 11.5 rebounds after Wednesday's masterpiece.
Towns will have to patient for the next visit, which is scheduled for early March. In the meantime, the Knicks continue a four-game road trip against the Detroit Pistons on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
