Knicks Urged to Sign 11-Year Veteran
The New York Knicks have a couple open roster spots to work with going into the second half of July.
These vacancies on the roster will likely go to veteran players eyeing a championship that can provide experience of competing at a high level in the NBA.
Somebody who fits the bill is veteran center Richaun Holmes, who was named as a player that the Knicks could sign by Sporting News contributor Dean Simon.
"In an effort to build upon their successful summer, the Knicks may offer a deal to one of the newest entrants to the free agency landscape, Richaun Holmes," Simon wrote.
"After the Washington Wizards' decision to waive Holmes was announced on Monday evening, the consistent frontcourt presence and former second-round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers became an unrestricted free agent that could see some interest from contending teams looking for a security blanket addition at the center position."
"At 31 years old, Holmes authored an incredibly efficient campaign with the Wizards in a small sample size of 31 appearances, averaging 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks while knocking down 64.7% of his looks from the field and a career-best 83.3% of his opportunities at the free-throw line."
While Holmes is a player that could give the Knicks some experience, he isn't someone that should be on New York's radar.
The Knicks already signed Guerschon Yabusele to a one-year deal earlier in the offseason. The team also accepted the option on second-year pro Ariel Hukporti's contract. That gives them two other big men to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.
The open spots on the roster are more likely to go to guards and wings, but if a big man gives them doubt or gets injured during the season, Holmes could be a player the Knicks could look at.
