Isaiah Hartenstein Jokes About Return to Knicks
Despite his de facto defection, New York Knicks fans still heart I-Hart.
At least one Knicks fan, namely comedian Chris Distefano, made the case while he filled in for the eponymous host of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," where Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein was a guest alongside "Happy Gilmore 2" star Julie Bowen.
The Brooklyn native Distefano rued the fact that Hartenstein earned his first NBA championship in OKC rather than Manhattan and asked what it would take for him to return. Hartenstein laid out his humorous, if not unattainable, terms, demanding eternal access to Guillermo Rodriguez, Kimmel's longtime late night sidekick who was amused by the request.
Hartenstein spent two years in New York before moving onto Oklahoma City, which offered him a larger contract than what the Knicks could match thanks financial restrictions laid out in the collective bargaining agreement. He went on to play a major role in the Thunder's championship run, its first in its Oklahoma City iteration, averaging 11.2 points and 10.7 rebounds in his first tour in the 305.
The Knicks could've faced Hartenstein and the Thunder in the NBA Finals, but fell to the Indiana Pacers in the semifinal round before such a reunion could be staged. Distefano claimed that he'd have a hard time choosing between the Knicks and Hartenstein but the latter immediately called him out on such a claim.
"Why do you got to lie in front of [the audience]?" Hartenstein asked with a laugh. "You would've cussed me out, you would've been like 'get up the court!' You don't have to lie to people. I know I'm not here, but just say you would've [rooted for the Knicks]."
To be fair to New York, the Knicks did manage to overcome the interior loss of Hartenstein fairly well, obtaining the services of Karl-Anthony Towns late in the offseason and welcoming back Mitchell Robinson late in the season. This time around, New York has further shored up its paint game with the 2025 addition of Guerschon Yabusele from the Philadelphia 76ers.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!