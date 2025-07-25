Knicks, Warriors Could Make Blockbuster All-Star Trade
The New York Knicks are a team that has been thrown around in trade rumors all offseason long.
The Knicks were eliminated in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers and are looking for any way imaginable to get back in the thick of things for next season's playoff run.
Sporting News analyst Tyler Rourke suggested a trade that would send Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns to the Golden State Warriors for Jimmy Butler and Quinten Post.
"Towns could be holding Jalen Brunson and the rest of the roster back with his high volume of shots, which is why the front office may be willing to deal him to another team — despite just landing him ahead of the 2024-25 season," Rourke wrote.
"If that is the case, the Golden State Warriors would be the perfect option, and all it would take is his former teammate, Jimmy Butler and Quinten Post."
"The Knicks have built a tough defensive identity with players like Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson. Adding Butler to that group would solidify the best defensive unit in the league."
"While Post doesn’t have the name value as Towns, he does have the ability to stretch the floor as a big man and will require less usage."
The Knicks have uncertainty with Towns coming up in the final three years of his deal, so getting him out in favor of Butler would give the team more flexibility down the line.
That being said, Towns can still be one of the best players in the NBA, especially at the center position.
The Knicks made a big trade for Towns less than a year ago, so dealing him would not be something that the team should take lightly.
