Knicks Exec Addresses Mikal Bridges Rumor
An extension for Mikal Bridges may not be a bridge too far for the New York Knicks.
Speaking anonymously with Keith Smith of Spotrac, a Knicks front office executive seemed to be enthusiastic about the idea re-upping with Bridges for the long-term. Bridges is set to embark upon his second season in Manhattan after coming over in rare trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
“We hope to get something done," the exec said to Smith. "When you make the commitment to trade for a player like we did with Mikal, you do it with the intention of them being on the team for a long time.”
The Bridges trade remains—and likely will remain—a prominent talking point on the modern Knicks landscape.
New York traded five future first-round picks to the Nets in exchange for Bridges' services, which was viewed by some as a hefty haul for a player that has never reached an All-Star Game. Bridges had a rollercoaster maiden voyage as a Manhattanite, averaging 17.6 points and 3.7 assists while once again partaking in all 82 regular games.
Bridges has one more year on the four-year, $90.9 million contract the Phoenix Suns bestowed him after their run to the Finals in 2021. He was traded to Brooklyn at the 2023 trade deadline before the Knicks came calling for a Villanova reunion with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. Set to turn 29 next month, Bridges is set to earn $24.9 million next year before he comes an unrestricted free agent.
Despite reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in a quarter-century, the Knicks remain stationed in the rumor mill of several superstars. Unless an extension is reached, Bridges would stand as one of their most attractive options on the block, even though they've sacrificed so much to bring him in. It's no doubt a prickly situation, but the Knicks seem to have at least some semblance of a plan when it comes to his future.
