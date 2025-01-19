Knicks on Wrong Side of History vs. Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves took things outside and the New York Knicks paid for it.
New York's latest loss was historic for all the wrong reasons, as the Timberwolves put up historic numbers from deep in a 116-99 triumph on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Minnesota hit 22 three-pointers on Friday night, 14 alone coming from the arms of either Anthony Edwards or Naz Reid, who was perfect on six such tries.
"The best way to guard the line is to prevent the threes and that’s where we’re pretty good," head coach Tom Thibodeau said in the aftermath, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. "But we do have to challenge. We have to have the ability to get in and get out, and have an awareness if a guy gets hot. We’ve got to make sure we’re there on the catch, take his air space away. You’ve got to read the game, make guys do one or two things that they really don’t want to do.”
Such an output for Minnesota proved historic in more ways than one: FanDuel Sports North noted that Edwards and Reid became just the third opposing duo to put in at least six three-pointers each during a visit to Madison Square Garden, joining Gilbert Arena and Antawn Jamison (Washington, 2006) and Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum (Boston, 2022). The Wolves were also the MSG visitor to sink at least 22 triples at at least a 55 percent success rate since a Cleveland Cavaliers team led by LeBron James in 2016.
Friday marked the fourth time that the Knicks have allowed their opponent to sink at least 20 three-pointers in a game this season. They remain winless on such occasions.
To Thibodeau's point, the Knicks (27-16) rank No. 6 in the league in opponents' three-point attempts but No. 26 in opposing percentage. Minnesota shot early and often, even without Knicks single-season three-point record holder Donte DiVincenzo, unavailable. Of note, Minnesota kept the Knicks at bay with a 35-21 advantage in the fourth quarter, aided by some final threes from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
"Once a player or team gets confidence it's hard to slow them down," point guard and captain Jalen Brunson said (h/t New York Basketball on X). "[We've] got to establish our physicality early…got to be better at what we do."
The Knicks' next opportunity to show what they have learned lands on Monday afternoon when they host the Atlanta Hawks (3 p.m. ET, MSG).
