Knicks Fall to Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards
Unfortunately for the New York Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns left the Minnesota Timberwolves in the hands of Anthony Edwards.
Those hands proved capable enough to earn a crucial interconference victory on Friday night, as a dominant posting from Edwards generated a 116-99 decision for the Wolves on the night of a muted homecoming at Madison Square Garden.
The headlines of Friday's game were set to center on the fact it was the first official Manhattan-based get-together between the Knicks and Timberwolves since the two sides' late offseason deal that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to Manhattan and a package headlined by Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle up north.
Unfortunately for those who pre-purchased tickets, the homecoming aspect was relatively muted, as both Towns and DiVincenzo each sat with injuries.
Edwards thus made sure to bring about the necessary firepower, putting in 36 points (most of that built with eight three-pointers) and 13 rebounds while falling just three assists show of a triple-double. He permanently flipped momentum with a poster-worthy dunk over Precious Achiuwa in the middle stages of the fourth: following the dramatic double, Minnesota (22-19) outscored New York 22-10 over the final seven-plus minutes to secure the win.
The Knicks remain stationed at The Garden for a holiday showdown on Monday afternoon when they face the Atlanta Hawks (3 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!