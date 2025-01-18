Liberty Star Returns to Action After Surgery in Unrivaled
New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu got a hand up on the competition despite enduring a tough loss in her Unrivaled debut.
Ionescu was one of the silver linings in a losing effort amidst a losing effort that opened day two of Unrivaled action at Wayfair Arena in Miami: though she and her group Phantom BC fell by an 86-48 final to Laces BC, Ionescu managed to do a little bit of everything in her return to hardwood action after undergoing a hand procedure earlier this offseason.
Partaking in the 3-on-3 league partly founded by Liberty teammate Breanna Stewart, Ionescu showed little encumbrance with a protective wrap partly adorning her right hand, especially in the first half. Ionescu scored the first points in Phantom history (appropriately via three-pointer) and shot 4-of-8 from the field over the first 14 minutes.
Phantom's biggest highlight came when she and collegiate teammate Satou Sabally united for a shifty pick-and-roll-turned-double in the first period. In addition to her tallies, Ionescu also had a pair of assists and steals each.
Defense, however, was at a premium for Phantom, which allowed all five Laces participants to score at least a dozen points. Ionescu also struggled to maintain her momentum, going 1-of-8 from the field in the second before hitting a three that served as Phantom's final tallies.
With an assured defeat looming, Ionescu did manage to sneak in a highlight-reel worth defensive play in by rejecting Kate Martin's would-be winner in the untimed fourth quarter, which saw the two sides playing to a target score of 85. Laces was much closer, having bult a healthy 32-point lead after three periods, having shot just under 57 percent from the field on the afternoon and outrebounding Phantom by 16.
Kayla McBride, Ionescu's 2024 WNBA Finals foe and fellow threader of the three, led all scorers with 28 points, including seven triples. Alyssa Thomas was 7-of-8 from the field next to former New Yorker Stefanie Dolson (5-of-7) while Martin (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Tiffany Hayes (14 points, 10 assists) each posted double-doubles.
Phantom will return to action on Monday night against Vinyl BC, which is coached by original Liberty legend Teresa Weatherspoon (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
