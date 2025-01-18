Former Knicks Guard Has Complicated Hall of Fame Case
Former New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose is in the first year of his post-retirement life, so he still has a few years before he becomes eligible for the Hall of Fame.
The former No. 1 overall pick from the 2008 NBA Draft looked like a generational superstar when he first entered the league, winning an MVP award in just his third professional season.
However, less than a year later, he tore his ACL, which stunted his growth tremendously and muddied his legacy.
"Rose was really good before a devastating knee injury in 2012. Truly exceptional. Following his return, however, he never performed at that level again. He later carved out a place as a sixth man and enjoyed a nice career, but "nice" is not Hall of Fame-worthy," Bleacher Report's David Kenyon writes.
"Throw in that Rose was largely an inefficient shooter and subpar defender, and there's at least a conversation here."
After his injury, Rose never made another All-Star team, but his valiant attempts at coming back to try and recapture what once was is something that made him an admired figure for the decade after he tore his ACL.
On top of that, Rose had other accolades that made him worthy of a Hall-of-Fame candidate.
"In the history of the NBA, every league MVP is enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame or will soon be headed that direction. The lone outlier is Derrick Rose, whose candidacy is rather fascinating," Kenyon writes.
"Rose burst onto the scene with the Chicago Bulls as the Rookie of the Year and became the youngest to win the MVP at 22. Rose's explosiveness was unmatched. At his peak, he was amazing.
"Since the Basketball Hall of Fame isn't not limited to the NBA, Rose's two FIBA World Cup golds are a bonus, as well."
Rose becomes eligible for induction into the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 2028.
