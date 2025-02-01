Liberty Champion Courtney Vandersloot Returns to Chicago
Former New York Liberty star Courtney Vandersloot is bringing another championship home.
The Chicago Sky confirmed the signing of Vandersloot on Saturday as free agency contracts can now be signed. Vandersloot's departure was first reported by Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times.
“Chicago is where it all started for me—it’s home, it’s family, and it’s a point guard’s dream,” Vandersloot said in a statement from the Sky. “The city, the fans, and the culture here have helped to shape the person I am today. I’m eager to embrace this next chapter, take on the challenge of leading and learning from a really talented young team, and bring my experience back to the place that means so much to me.”
Thus ends Vandersloot's two-season term for the ages in New York, one that featured two a pair of visits to the WNBA Finals. Vandersloot was part of the hyped imports of the 2023 offseason, signing alongside Breanna Stewart and the traded Jonquel Jones. Together, the trio helped incumbent All-Stars Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton usher in a new period of seafoam prosperity that yielded the franchise's first postseason title last fall.
In two seasons, Vandersloot averaged 8.7 points and 6.6 assists with the Liberty, who brought her in after she spent her first 12 WNBA seasons with the Sky. Vandersloot repped New York in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game and moved up to second on the WNBA's all-time assist leaderboard, as well as setting the top mark for playoff assists during this past trip, which saw her serve as a sixth woman amidst rookie Leonie Fiebich's ascension into the starting five.
Vandersloot earned her second championship amidst some heartbreaking news in her personal life, as she missed nearly all of June after the passing of her mother, Jan. She was routinely praised by Liberty teammates and brass for her continued participation amidst the tragedy.
Vandersloot now returns to a Chicago group starting a new era headlined by 2024 arrivals Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese. The Sky has completely retooled since Vandersloot and her wife Allie Quigley helped it earn its first championship in franchise history in 2021 and recently welcomed in former Las Vegas Aces assistant Tyler Marsh to serve as head coach.
Set to turn 37 next week, Vandersloot ranks at or near the top in several major Sky statistics, as she's the leader in minutes, assists, and steals. With 53 points, she'll pass Quigley as the franchise's all-time leading scorer.
Liberty fans won't have to wait long to see Vandersloot again, as the two sides will meet in Chicago on May 22. Vandersloot will return to Barclays Center on June 10 for the Sky's first visit of the year. In the meantime, Vandersloot will continue to work with Stewart in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league. Their group, Mist BC, returns to action on Saturday against Vinyl (6 p.m. ET, TruTV).
