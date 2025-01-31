Jalen Brunson Reveals Knicks' Biggest Obstacle
Life is good for the New York Knicks ... but it can be better.
So claims team captain Jalen Brunson, who is far from satisfied with the Knicks' current standing: at 32-16, New York is off to what's tied for its best 48-game start since 1996-97 and sits a game out of second place in the Eastern Conference. They're thus sitting pretty on the Eastern leaderboard as the seasonal checkpoints of the trade deadline and All-Star break respectively await in February.
But Brunson expects more and addressed the lingering metropolitan issues on the latest edition of his "Roommates Show" web series hosted alongside teammate Josh Hart.
"Truly, I feel like we're too much of a rollercoaster right now," Brunson said when asked by co-host Matt Hillman of the Knicks' biggest problems at this point of the year. "We have these great games where we look great then we have games where we're just like what the hell was that. I feel like we're still trending in the right direction. We're still going, we're moving up ... If we can just be more consistent, that will make me feel better, I mean us, feel better."
Guest Taylor Rooks was left wanting more, believing the mere addition and intent of consistency wasn't enough to truly analyze any Knicks woes. Rooks thus questioned Brunson further, but the playmaking point guard offered clarification from a new perspective.
"Obviously, you want to make shots, obviously there are x's and o's that we can do to make our team better," Brunson said. "But I think, more than anything, it's just our mind. We have to have the mental preparation and mentality that we have to be ready every single day. This [stuff] is not a cakewalk. I guess I was beating around the bush. But mentally ... when it's game day, you're locked in."
If Brunson's point is true, the mental aspect may be the one of the few, if any, things that are holding the Knicks back from true contention. Statistical greatness has been no issue, as the Knicks have put up sterling performances against some of the better teams in the NBA. That includes a tally of 408 combined points over the last three games against Sacramento, Memphis, and Denver, which is the most in any consecutive trio in franchise history.
The Knicks have a chance to make another statement on Saturday night when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
