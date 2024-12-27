Liberty Legends Star in New State Farm Ad
A New York Liberty legend showed up in State Farm's latest commercial. Jonquel Jones and Rebecca Lobo were around as well.
Ellie the Elephant joined Jones and Lobo in the latest ad for the insurance giant, which premiered during NBA Christmas Day action on Wednesday. The ad centers on the aftermath of a driveway showdown between Jones and Lobo, one where the backboard has smashed into the latter's new car. Lobo laments her "Big L," which summons the Liberty's mastodon mascot.
"You called for a Big L, so now she's serving," Jones remarks as Ellie starts dancing in front of Lobo's downed vehicle. "Get it, girl!"
With Lobo, a star from the original Liberty's 1997 inception and now ESPN's top WNBA game analyst, still dissatisfied, Jones utters State Farm's famous jingle to conjure corporate mascot Jake from State Farm. Jake promises to get to work, but Jones reminds him that "the queen is already working," referring to another showstopping number from Ellie.
State Farm ads have routinely called upon hardwood stars to "do the jingle." The list includes Jones' Liberty teammate Sabrina Ionescu previously did so alongside current San Antonio Spur Chris Paul and Jones herself previously co-starred in another ad alongside NBA reps Boban Marjanovic and Trae Young during her days with the Connecticut Sun.
The basketball world can't get enough of Jones, who has embarked on a lasting tour since she played a major role in the Liberty's first postseason championship run. After winning the MVP honor for her work in the five-game win over the Minnesota Lynx, Jones took the celebration home, as she was honored with a parade and other festivities in her native Bahamas. Jones and several Liberty teammates also appeared with Ellie at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, just over a month after they were honored with ticker-tape parade after the triumph in the Finals.
The Liberty's title defense begins on May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces.
