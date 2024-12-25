Mikal Bridges, Knicks Stifle Spurs In Christmas Thriller
Thanks to Mikal Bridges' holiday breakout, the New York Knicks ensured it would not be a Joyeux Noel for Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
A historic Christmas performance from Bridges helped the Knicks hold off a furious interconerfence challenge from the Spurs, as New York opened the NBA's five-game holiday slate with a thrilling 117-114 victory.
Though Wembanyama was stealing headlines, Bridges granted the final gift to those gathered at Madison Square Garden with a 41-point performance, 15 of those tallies coming in the fourth as the Knicks engaged in a comeback effort after falling behind 19-6 in the period's scoring. The 41 points earned by Bridges are the second-most in a Knicks Christmas effort, behind only Bernard King's legendary 60 against the New Jersey Nets in 1984.
Wembanyama lived up to his billing in his Christmas debut, putting up 42 points, 18 rebounds, and four blocks in his Yuletide debut. His scoring output was three short of the First Noel record held by Wilt Chamberlain.
The Knicks (20-10) have now won five in a row and earned at least 20 wins through their first 30 for the 13th time in franchise history and for the first time since 2012-13.
New York immediately hits the road for a three-game road trip to close out the calendar year, starting with a Friday night tilt against the Orlando Magic (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
