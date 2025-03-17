Liberty Stars React to Natasha Cloud's Arrival
The New York Liberty have never been more grateful for a Cloudy forecast.
The defending champion Liberty closed the weekend in style, announcing a trade that acquired Natasha Cloud from the Connecticut Sun in exchange for two premier draft picks over the next two years. Cloud greeted Liberty fans as a sea foam savant for the first time in a video shared on the Liberty's social media channels.
"I'm so excited to be a part of this organization," Cloud said, labeling the Liberty fanbase "one of fiercest fanbases" in basketball. "You all have always shown me love since day one. I've always appreciated that. Now more than ever, I can't wait to be a part of it."
The trade for Cloud was met with immediately approval from two of the Liberty's retained franchise faces: Cloud's fellow backcourt baller Sabrina Ionescu, currently on a Nike-affiliated tour of Asia, used the opportunity to let off a hardly-subtle pun, noting the "cloudy" conditions in Hong Kong. Liberty owner Joe Tsai later confirmed Ionescu's analysis both virtually and physically.
Liberty fans have long-awaited the chance to see Ionescu and Cloud collaborate on the WNBA level, especially after their epic battle during the opening round of the 2023 playoffs between New York and the Washington Mystics. The two did don the same jersey in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league, as they each repped Phantom BC alongside Brittney Griner, Marina Mabrey, Satou Sabally, and Katie Lou Samuelson.
The trade for Cloud happened to quickly that Breanna Stewart, well-known for her cryptic use of emojis at the mere inkling of major moves, only got the obvious choice out of the way after the deal went down. Stewart then went on to praise Ionescu's wordplay, telling her "I see what you did there" in response to her impromptu weather report.
Cloud now joins the Liberty for their first postseason championship defense following last year's WNBA Finals triumph over Minnesota: each side is seeking their second title as Cloud was previously a part of the Mystics' memorable postseason run in 2019. Other Cloud accolades include three All-Defensive Team honors and the 2019 Dawn Staley Community Leadership title.
Cloud is set to make her official Liberty debut on May 17 when New York hosts the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center.
