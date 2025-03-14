Miles McBride, Jennifer Hudson Make Up After Knicks Incident
The New York Knicks' sixth man went the extra mile to make amends with actress Jennifer Hudson.
Miles "Deuce" McBride went viral last week for his role in courtside encounter with the lauded actress/singer, who was seated courtside for the Knicks' interconference showdown with the Golden State Warriors. McBride nearly collided with Hudson when diving for a loose ball that went out of bounds and wound up hitting the EGOT winner in the head despite the best efforts at deflection by her beau Common.
Hudson addressed the incident where she "got knocked upside the head" at the top of the Thursday edition of her nationally syndicated eponymous talk show, advising her audience to "never have a conversation when you're sitting courtside" and that her experiences as a "boy mom" had her ready to expect the unexpected.
After Hudson remarked that the reserve backcourt man was very apologetic at the time of the incident, a sheepish yet smiling McBride later appeared in a video message to personally atone.
"Just wanted to say I'm sorry for running into you at our game last week," McBride told the "Dreamgirls" star. "You know, I was in the zone, trying to make a play, trying to bring some energy. Unfortunately, you were in the wrong place at the wrong time. So I'd like to say I'm sorry. I got you a little something, hopefully we can be cool after this. Appreciate you showing support for us and go Knicks."
Following McBride's message, a staffer presented a flattered Hudson, with large bouquet ostensibly from the Knicks reserve, more or burying whatever hatchet the two may have had. Hudson revealed that the incident hasn't scared her away from further visits to MSG, as she was honored when the Knicks City Dancers heralded her entrance with a "spirit tunnel" similar to the way her guests take the stage on her show.
Nonetheless, Hudson offered advice to anyone planning on sitting courtside at MSG, counseling her audience to "bring a helmet," to keep their eyes on the floor, and to also carry a towel in case colliding players like McBride leave behind any sweaty residue.
"If the ball is on the court, if the players are on the court, we are going to pay attention," Hudson said. "Don't be on your phone, don't be talking to nobody, because you've got to be ready to get out of the way. If you're on the court, you're on the court. What do you think is going to happen? You're part of the game. So you've got to be ready for whatever. Mother learned the hard way."
Courtside visitors at MSG have gotten their money's worth and then some, as Hudson is not the only celebrity to get in on the Knicks' action: back in November, McBride's teammate OG Anunoby had an encounter with actress Anne Hathaway after deflecting a Josh Giddey pass against the Chicago Bulls.
Since his get-together with Hudson, McBride has entered the Knicks' starting lineup in place of the injured Jalen Brunson. He faces the Warriors again on Saturday night and will make his return to Madison Square Garden on Monday when the Knicks host the Miami Heat.
