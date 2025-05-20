Knicks Enemy Tyrese Haliburton Relishes Return to MSG
New York Knicks enemy Tyrese Haliburton seems to relish his reputation as the latest Indiana Pacers pest at Madison Square Garden.
With yet another postseason series with the Knicks looming, Haliburton hasn't obtained the levels of hatred his Pacers counterpart Reggie Miller garnered at the turn-of-the-century but it's safe to say he won't exactly be welcomed with open arms when the Eastern Conference Finals open on Wednesday night in Manhattan (8 p.m. ET, TNT).
"Maybe it's a good thing that my dad won't be able to go," Haliburton joked as the Pacers prepped, referencing his father John's de facto ban from playoff games after his tense showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks during first-round play (h/t New York Basketball on X).
The Knicks-Pacers postseason rivalry needs little introduction, as the two sides have met on eight prior occasions on the NBA bracket. In last year's edition, staged during the second round, Haliburton placed the Pacers in their first conference final since 2014 by averaging 21.7 points, 7.0 assists, and 1.7 steals in a seven-game series victory.
Indiana earned the clinching victory with a 130-109 triumph at MSG, a 130-109 shellacking that forced the Knicks to play with several major men either ailing or out entirely. It was the worst Game 7 defeat the Knicks had endured since 1992 and by far their most one-sided winner-take-all showing at MSG.
"I think, last year, the series was a lot of fun, back-and-forth. It felt like nobody could win two games in a row until we were able to do it," Haliburton recalled. "Going into the series, I think that they didn't like [the Pacers] but I think that there were certain guys that their fans didn't like. Now, they don't really like us too much."
"I'm excited to add more chapters to this story, rivalry, and just continue to be a part of it," Haliburton continued. "I look forward to playing in that building. I look forward to the crowd environment. It's a good thing."
Haliburton has already left his mark on the modern rivalry: on Monday, the Indiana All-Star surprised New York-based Pacers fan Hans Perez with tickets to Game 4 of the series at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during Monday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show." Perez, a firefighter clad in a Haliburton jersey, had garbage thrown at him as he walked past jubilant Knicks fans celebrating their conference semifinal-clinching victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday.
