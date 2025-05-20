All Knicks

NBA Conference Finals Scores and Schedule, Featuring Knicks-Pacers

Keep track of the NBA's final four, which features the New York Knicks for the first time since 2000.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Feb 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
No matter what happens to the New York Knicks, the 2025 NBA Finals will have a decidedly metropolitan feel to it.

The New York Knicks, of course, are appearing in their first conference final in a quarter-century following their shocking win over the Boston Celtics. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and more will now face off against an Indiana Pacers group featuring Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and former metropolitan draft savior Obi Toppin.

Former Knicks are also peppered on the other side of the bracket: two traded for Towns, Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle, are set to do postseason battle with another, as Isaiah Hartenstein now reps the top-ranked Oklahoma City Thunder.

Keep track of the full conference final slate below, with updates to follow as necessary:

(All Times ET)
(*-If Necessary)

Knicks Pacers
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

(3) KNICKS vs (4) Indiana

  • Game 1 (@ New York): Wednesday, May 21, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
  • Game 2 (@ New York): Friday, May 23, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
  • Game 3 (@ Indiana): Sunday, May 25, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
  • Game 4 (@ Indiana): Tuesday, May 27, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
  • *Game 5 (@ New York): Thursday, May 29, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
  • *Game 6 (@ Indiana): Saturday, May 31, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
  • *Game 7 (@ New York): Monday, June 2, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Pregame and postgame coverage tailored to a Knicks slant will be available on MSG Network.

Timberwolves Thunder
Oct 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket while Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) defends during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

(1) Oklahoma City vs. (6) Minnesota

  • Game 1 (@ Oklahoma City): Tuesday, May 20, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Game 2 (@ Oklahoma City): Thursday, May 22, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Game 3 (@ Minnesota): Saturday, May 24, 8:30 p.m., ABC
  • Game 4 (@ Minnesota): Monday, May 26. 8:30 p.m., ESPN
  • *Game 5 (@ Oklahoma City): Wednesday, May 28, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
  • *Game 6 (@ Minnesota): Friday, May 30, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
  • *Game 7 (@ Oklahoma City): Sunday, June 1, 8 p.m., ESPN

