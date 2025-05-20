NBA Conference Finals Scores and Schedule, Featuring Knicks-Pacers
No matter what happens to the New York Knicks, the 2025 NBA Finals will have a decidedly metropolitan feel to it.
The New York Knicks, of course, are appearing in their first conference final in a quarter-century following their shocking win over the Boston Celtics. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and more will now face off against an Indiana Pacers group featuring Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and former metropolitan draft savior Obi Toppin.
Former Knicks are also peppered on the other side of the bracket: two traded for Towns, Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle, are set to do postseason battle with another, as Isaiah Hartenstein now reps the top-ranked Oklahoma City Thunder.
Keep track of the full conference final slate below, with updates to follow as necessary:
(All Times ET)
(*-If Necessary)
(3) KNICKS vs (4) Indiana
- Game 1 (@ New York): Wednesday, May 21, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
- Game 2 (@ New York): Friday, May 23, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
- Game 3 (@ Indiana): Sunday, May 25, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
- Game 4 (@ Indiana): Tuesday, May 27, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
- *Game 5 (@ New York): Thursday, May 29, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
- *Game 6 (@ Indiana): Saturday, May 31, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
- *Game 7 (@ New York): Monday, June 2, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Pregame and postgame coverage tailored to a Knicks slant will be available on MSG Network.
(1) Oklahoma City vs. (6) Minnesota
- Game 1 (@ Oklahoma City): Tuesday, May 20, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 2 (@ Oklahoma City): Thursday, May 22, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3 (@ Minnesota): Saturday, May 24, 8:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 4 (@ Minnesota): Monday, May 26. 8:30 p.m., ESPN
- *Game 5 (@ Oklahoma City): Wednesday, May 28, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
- *Game 6 (@ Minnesota): Friday, May 30, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
- *Game 7 (@ Oklahoma City): Sunday, June 1, 8 p.m., ESPN
