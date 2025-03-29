OG Anunoby, Knicks Secure Season Sweep of Bucks
The New York Knicks found the best form of pain relief on Friday night at Fiserv Forum.
Despite missing three guards from their primary rotation, the playoff-bound Knicks took down the Milwaukee Bucks by a 116-107 final. OG Anunoby paced the Knicks with 31 points, sinking 20 in the final period.
If the season ended on Friday, the Knicks (46-27) would face the Bucks in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Friday's win secured a season sweep of the three-game set and the margin of victory in the trio stands at over 21 points.
Mikal Bridges had 26 points while Josh Hart (14 rebounds, 13 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (14 points, 10 rebounds) each had double-doubles. The stars of the night, however, were the local replacements.
Delon Wright got the start at point guard and scored 12 points, 10 alone in an opening period that saw Towns deal with foul trouble while Tyler Kolek dished out five assists and once again lost no turnovers. Wright was traded by Milwaukee to New York at the trade deadline while Kolek returned to Fiserv Forum after a sterling career as a Marquette Golden Eagle.
The Knicks now come back home for two, starting with a Sunday night tilt against the Portland Trail Blazers (6 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
