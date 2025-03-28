Clippers Coach Recognizes Knicks Legend's Impact
Jeff Van Gundy has switched coasts, but the impact he's made with the New York Knicks hasn't changed.
Van Gundy, who led the Knicks for parts of seven seasons, has returned to coaching in the NBA, serving as the right-hand man to Los Angeles Clippers boss Tyronn Lue. It's his first position on an NBA bench since his time at the helm of the Houston Rockets ended in 2007.
Unfortunately, Van Gundy was unable to bask in the glory of a warm Madison Square Garden welcome when his Clippers visited on Wednesday night, as he's currently on personal leave to attend to an ill family member. Lue, however, made sure that Van Gundy's contributions were not forgotten as Los Angeles descended upon the site of some his greatest triumphs.
“He’s meant a lot," Lue said, per Steve Popper of Newsday. "I think defensively, having that no-nonsense attitude, bringing in things differently that we haven’t done in the past, [being] active on defense to create more steals so we can get out in transition."
The Clippers' sweep of the annual couple with the Knicks, completed with a 126-113 win on Wednesday night, would've made Van Gundy proud: earlier this month, the Clippers (41-31) held the Knicks to a season-low 38.5 percent from the field in a 105-95 win at Intuit Dome.
On Thursday, LA turned a 14-point deficit into a lead that summitted at 19 and clinched their sixth victory in the last seven games to move back into the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Lue made it clear that Van Gundy remained on their minds as they worked through a vital interconference road trip.
"He enjoys the grind of it. He’s been really good for us," Lue said, per Popper. "Our thoughts, prayers are going out to him and his family right now with what they’re going through right now.”
