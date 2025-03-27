Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Provides Injury Update
New York Knicks Captain's log: rehab is repetitive, no matter who you're married to.
Injured Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson began the latest edition of the "Roommates Show" web series by addressing his health. His rehab from an ankle injury injury endured in March 4's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers is being partly overseen by physical therapist and his wife, Ali Marks.
"I've been back here, back East since the LA game," Brunson said at the top of the show. "I'm feeling better, walking without the boot ... Just doing everything I can to get back, 100 percent. Doing stuff two-to-three times a day, just working my way."
Brunson described the rehab process as "kind of terrible" because of redundant and repetitive nature of his tasks but that he's "happy to see the progress of where [he's] at."
Asked by co-host Matt Hillman if being married to his caretaker changed anything for him, Brunson quickly and simply replied "No."
"She isn't using that degree," Brunson joked before being reminded by Hillman that she started her own company. "I haven't seen the benefits of it."
With Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Knicks are now 5-5 with Brunson sidelined. His original replacement in the starting five, Miles McBride, has missed the last two games with a groin issue while the next man up, Cameron Payne, left the Clippers' visit early with another ankle injury. The Knicks (45-27) have 10 games left on the regular season docket before a presumed playoff trip.
Brunson has been on the Knicks' bench during their past two games at Madison Square Garden and appeared to be in good spirits. Since the latest episode of "Roommates Show" was recorded, the Knicks announced on Saturday that Brunson would be re-evaluated in a week.
In the meantime, Brunson and Hillman's co-host Josh Hart will look to guide the Knicks to a captain-less victory when they face the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET, MSG).
