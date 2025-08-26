One Game Could’ve Changed Knicks' Future
The New York Knicks were leading by double digits in the final minutes of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, but one of the most ferocious comebacks in NBA history forced the contest into overtime.
The Pacers prevailed over the Knicks in Game 1, stealing homecourt and zapping momentum out of New York for the series. The Pacers went on to win Game 2 at Madison Square Garden, along with Games 4 and 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to clinch the series and advance to the NBA Finals.
But what if the Knicks didn't surrender their deficit? Would they have made the NBA Finals and how different would the offseason have been for the Knicks?
Assuming Games 2-6 end up with the same result, a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden takes place. The Pacers beat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the 2024 postseason, but it's hard to imagine New York allowing that to happen again, especially with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.
If the Knicks faced Game 7 at home, there's a good chance they would have come out victorious, advancing to the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That would have been a tough matchup, but the Knicks would have made things competitive.
The series would have started in OKC and it likely would have ended in a Thunder victory. Oklahoma City won both regular season meetings by double digits. Maybe the Knicks win a game, but the Thunder likely clinch the series in five or six.
If the Knicks make it to the Finals, it's hard to imagine Tom Thibodeau getting fired. The Game 1 collapse was the beginning of the end for Thibodeau, as it served as justification to fire him. Had that happened in the NBA Finals, there's an argument to be made that Thibodeau had done enough to retain his job.
Thibodeau likely stays and that might mean the players signed in the offseason — Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele — don't end up joining the Knicks. New York also probably sees Mikal Bridges request more money on his contract, pushing the Knicks into a tougher salary cap situation.
While the Knicks would have loved to make it to the Finals, they didn't have much of a chance of getting past the Thunder. They still would have ended up as a loser and the changes that needed to be made wouldn't have taken place.
Now, they come into the season with a different perspective, which could help them finally achieve the goals they have set out to accomplish.
