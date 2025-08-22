Knicks Coaching Target Parts Ways With Pacers
The drama around the New York Knicks' coaching transition isn't over yet.
The Indiana Pacers have announced a mutual parting of ways with assistant coach Mike Weinar, who spent the past four seasons in Indianapolis.
Weinar, 41, has reportedly been a target to join Mike Brown's original staff in Manhattan but further intel stated that he removed himself from consideration. He has been collaborating with newly-extended Pacers boss and brief Knick Rick Carlisle since 2008, also working with him during his prior post at the helm of the Dallas.
The duo guided the Mavericks to a championship in 2011 and returned to the NBA Finals last spring. That latter run saw them down the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, just over a year after they also ended the prior New York season in a seven-game second round bout. Weinar also has a pair of collegiate championship rings during his time as a graduate assistant at the University of Florida under current Bulls head coach and prior Knicks target Billy Donovan.
“Mike Weinar has been a trusted friend and loyal colleague for 17-plus years," Carlisle said in a statement from the Pacers. "As a coach, he is a proven winner with two National Championship rings with Florida Men's Basketball in 2006 and 2007, and an NBA Championship ring from our 2011 championship run in Dallas. Mike also played a major role in this year's historic Finals run with the Pacers."
"Mike's exemplary character as a father, husband, and man has been evident to me over nearly two decades. Professional success has followed Mike everywhere he has gone, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.”
The Knicks have not officially revealed the assistants on Brown's first coaching staff but multiple reports hint that it will consist of a mix of newcomers and holdovers from Tom Thibodeau's last cabinet. There has been much speculation about who Brown's lieutenant will be: Rick Brunson, the father of Knicks franchise face and another former on-floor rep, is expected to return to bench without retaining his associate head coach title.
