Three Likeliest Knicks to Be Traded
The New York Knicks are always a team that can make a big move on the trade market.
Here's a look at the three Knicks that are the most likely to be traded going into the upcoming season:
Mitchell Robinson
Robinson probably won't get traded, but it's hard to ignore the fact that he has the most trade value of anyone that could realistically be dealt at this moment in time.
Robinson is a free agent at the end of the season, so the Knicks could look to trade him if they cannot agree to a contract extension with him.
Robinson has spent his first seven seasons in the NBA with the Knicks and there's a chance he could be a starter in his eighth, but New York could trade him to acquire more assets for a bigger move down the line.
Pacome Dadiet
Dadiet is someone who has a lot of upside as a 20-year-old, but he is not currently on the Knicks' timeline at the moment.
The Knicks could benefit from giving Dadiet minutes to think about the long-term scope of the team, but New York probably isn't going to allow that to happen.
The Knicks could dangle Dadiet in trade discussions for teams that are tanking and looking to part ways with players that could benefit in winning situations, like the one in New York.
Rebuilding teams should look at Dadiet as an option if they are looking for a three-and-D wing on the rise.
Tyler Kolek
Kolek is in the same boat as Dadiet, but he's a few years older because he came through the American college route to get to the NBA.
Kolek played in 41 games last season for the Knicks, showcasing some skills as a ball-handler, but New York still has a little doubt in giving him a considerable amount of minutes.
The Knicks could sign a veteran point guard in free agency to round out their roster. If they do, it only increases the chances of Kolek being traded to a team that could give him more minutes than the Knicks.
