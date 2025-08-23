Knicks Considering Top Free Agent Guard
This sixth man's second chance could lead to an opportunity with the New York Knicks.
Malik Beasley is an intriguing entry into the NBA's late offseason free agency ledger as he's no longer the target of a federal gambling investigation. Beasley will no doubt land his share of suitors after a sterling season amidst the Detroit Pistons' revival and a Saturday X post from New York Post insider Stefan Bondy states that the Knicks may well be one of them.
"The Knicks touched base previously with Malik Beasley's camp and are viewed as a potential option for the three-point marksman, a league source says," Bondy reported. "Beasley [is no longer a target] in a federal gambling investigation and is probably the top unrestricted free agent on the market."
SNY's Ian Begley previously reported that the Knicks kept abreast of Beasley's legal situation as well as what was transpiring before the investigation. Detroit was said to be offering him an eight-figure deal before the legal dispute but things have more or less reset.
Bondy notes the obvious in the Knicks' supposed search: as they seek to stay out of the out of the restrictive second salary apron, New York has space for but one contract at the veteran's minimum. Further space could be opened via a trade. Current speculation theorizes that the spot could be down to either Ben Simmons or incumbent New Yorker Landry Shamet.
Coming to New York would no doubt be a bit ironic for Beasley, who faced off against the Knicks during the opening round of last year's playoffs. Beasley did his share of talking but the Knicks took the series in six, winning every game played on Motor City hardwood en route to their first Eastern Conference Finals showing in a quarter-century.
Going after Beasley would certainly keep a consistent theme within the Knicks' offseason rolling, one that has seen them bolster a second unit that finished dead last in bench scoring last season. New York signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele earlier this offseason and Beasley placed second in last year's Sixth Man of the Year vote behind Payton Pritchard of Boston.
