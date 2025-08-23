Tom Thibodeau Received Support From Familiar Knicks Name
Unlike Fredo Corleone, former New York Knicks shooter Donte DiVincenzo knew not to take sides against the family.
Speaking with Wonsy Lambre of The Ringers, longtime NBA insider Fred Katz offered a story of DiVincenzo's enduring loyalty to former Knicks boss Tom Thibodeau.
"Donte DiVincenzo loves Thibs more than either of us love, like, our own mothers," Katz told Lambre. "It is crazy how much Donte DiVincenzo loves Thibs."
DiVincenzo, currently stationed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, was said to have staunchly defended Thibodeau when his teammates partook in an annual player poll conducted by Katz's outlet The Athletic, as he reportedly took issue with some considering the ousted New Yorker as an answer in the category of worst coach.
Katz noted that the wording of the question was changed this time around: ordinarily, it asked players to identify the coach they'd "least like to play for" but it was changed to a more broad definition of "who do you think the worst coach is." Fresh off a year in Manhattan, DiVincenzo was ready to confront anyone who write in Thibodeau.
"Donte would follow around the reporters who were taking the answers," Katz recalled. "When it got to the coach question, Donte would be like 'you motherf*****, you better not say Tom Thibodeau. He's the best.' He was gatekeeping Thibs. That guys loves, loves Thibs, would play for him in a second. Because Donte is, honestly, like a different personality type than Thibs, same values, same mentality, same approach to work as Thibs."
DiVincenzo's lobbying apparently paid off: Thibodeau did not "win" the rebranded title in his final season at the New York helm, the demerit instead going to former Knicks assistant and current Washington Wizards boss Brian Keefe.
Though it wasn't enough to extend his metropolitan lifespan—Katz mentioned that Thibodeau's style might not have worked with players like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges—Thibodeau worked wonders with DiVincenzo in New York, guiding him to a career-best season in 2023-24.
DiVincenzo usurped Quentin Grimes as the Knicks' starting shooting guard and set a single-season franchise record with 283 successful three-pointers en route to a seven-game conference semifinals showing against the Indiana Pacers, one unfortunately derailed by injuries. The former "'Nova Knick" now resides in Minneapolis with Julius Randle after the two were sent north in the polarizing deal for All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.
