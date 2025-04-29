One Key Matchup Could Decide Knicks vs. Pistons Outcome
The New York Knicks are looking to close out their series against the Detroit Pistons in Game 5, and defense could very well be the deciding factor in the matchup.
So far in the series, the Knicks have gotten the better of the Pistons defense with their clutch shotmaking in the fourth quarter, and that could prove to be a difference-maker in Game 5 as well.
ESPN insider Chris Herring believes Jalen Brunson's efforts against Ausar Thompson and Dennis Schroder could decide whether the series continues or not.
"What has stood out most, particularly in the clutch, is Brunson's ability to ignite offense quickly. Pesky second-year wing Ausar Thompson, who stands 6-foot-6 to Brunson's 6-2, has started on the Knicks' captain throughout the series, limiting him to 39% shooting and just 23 points on 23 shot attempts in those first quarters," Herring wrote.
"But he's also been overly aggressive in his first NBA postseason, getting into foul trouble while also struggling with turnovers, having committed 11 against his five assists. Between the fouls -- Thompson had five in Game 1, fouled out in Game 2 and had four in Game 3 -- and offensive struggles, Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff has often closed games with Schroder.
"There's some upside in that: Schroder has considerable postseason experience, and he hit what turned out to be the game-winning triple in Game 3. His ballhandling and outside shot are also big pluses compared to Thompson's. But Brunson has found it much easier to score on Schroder than on the rangy Thompson. In fact, Brunson, who put up 15 points in the fourth quarter after returning from an ankle injury, is in the midst of a historic clutch scoring run. If it holds, Brunson's 13.3 points per fourth quarter would be the most in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97), according to ESPN Research.
"Given Brunson's level of success late in games -- each has come down to the wire -- Bickerstaff may have to rethink who gets the fourth-quarter assignment on the Knicks' All-Star point guard."
Thompson is the more inexperienced of the two, but if he gets a chance to guard Brunson late in the game, it could result in a different outcome than what we have seen in the first four games.
The Knicks need to be able to adjust to the Pistons' changes if they are going to finish the series and advance to the second round.
