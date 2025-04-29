Knicks' Josh Hart Reveals Unique Mentality
The New York Knicks are entering Game 5 against the Detroit Pistons with a chance to close things out at Madison Square Garden.
A big reason behind the Knicks' success so far in the series is Josh Hart, who doesn't have the biggest numbers on the team, but plays an extremely important role.
Hart spoke with The Athletic insider James Edwards III about his role within the team and how that helps the Knicks overall.
“I think it’s realizing … for me, I feel like I’ve grown in my faith more,” Hart said via Edwards. “I’ve been trying to take on that servant mentality. I want to make sure I can cater to these guys and make sure that they’re successful and put in the right positions to blossom.”
This isn't the first time Hart has considered himself a "servant." He knows that Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are the stars of the team, so he checks his ego at the door that wants to be a No. 1 scoring option and channels it into being the best teammate he can.
“All the other starters scored 20, and I was fine with scoring six points, getting 11 rebounds and nine assists,” Hart said via Edwards.
“I was happy to get those guys going and KAT going. This year, I’ve come to the realization of making sure (my teammates) are good.”
Hart's mentality has allowed the Knicks to blossom into becoming one of the league's best teams, and without him, New York wouldn't be so in sync.
Actions like these may not be seen in the box score, but they translate into wins, making Hart one of the most valuable players not just for the Knicks, but in the entire league.
