Magic Guard Named Target for Knicks
The New York Knicks are preparing for free agency to begin on June 30 and they are targeting specific players around the league to join their team.
Among the players the team could look to sign is Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris.
"If the Knicks want a potential Quentin Grimes replacement, Harris has shot 39.4 percent from three the past three years for the Orlando Magic and has shown flashes of his past defense and finishing. This could be a smart gamble for New York to add some wing depth off the bench," SNY's David Vertsberger writes.
Harris, 29, averaged just 6.9 points per game this past season with the Magic, the lowest total he's had since his rookie year with the Denver Nuggets. However, that isn't quite indicative of the impact he could have.
Harris is still a strong 3-point shooter, making 37 percent of his looks from downtown this past season with the Magic. He's also a plus-defender, which is something coach Tom Thibodeau would appreciate.
Harris isn't going to be a microwave scorer like he used to be, but with Alec Burks entering free agency this summer, the Knicks are going to need an affordable shooting guard off the bench. He may not be dropping 20+ in a playoff game like Burks did, but he can defend really well, and that could give more balance to the Knicks in the backcourt.
Jalen Brunson is perfectly capable of leading the way and shouldering the load on the offensive end of the floor. That's why a 3-and-D complementary player like Harris works so well for the Knicks. He can space the floor and give Brunson room to drive while also giving him a confident option to kick out to if he gets doubled or finds a bad look.
Harris also won't cost the Knicks a whole lot. He's coming off a two-year, $26 million contract with the Magic, but chances are he won't command that kind of money in free agency this time around. Perhaps a contract worth about $8 million per year with a potential team option for the second season is what could woo Harris to the Big Apple.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!