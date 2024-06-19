All Knicks

Knicks Have Enjoyed Success with No. 25 Pick

The New York Knicks could add another key player to the puzzle with the No. 25 overall pick.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 27, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) drives to the basket beside New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are no stranger to the No. 25 overall pick, a position they find themselves in with the 2024 NBA Draft just a week away.

The Knicks may trade the No. 25 pick, but if they keep it, they know they can find a diamond in the rough with the selection.

They last held the No. 25 pick in 2021 and they selected Quentin Grimes out of Houston with the pick.

Grimes was traded this past season to the Detroit Pistons for Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic, but he was able to get off the ground well to begin his career with the Knicks.

During his time with the Knicks, Grimes averaged 8.6 points per game while shooting over 37 percent from beyond the 3-point line. While his numbers didn't jump off the page, they have certainly been better than some other players taken at No. 25 in previous years.

But Grimes isn't the only player the Knicks have experienced success with at No. 25. The year before Grimes was taken in 2020, the Knicks traded into the pick for the rights to Immanuel Quickley.

Quickley had an even more successful career with the Knicks than Grimes, averaging 12.9 points per game across four seasons in New York. Like Grimes, Quickley was traded this past season to the Toronto Raptors as part of the headlining package for OG Anunoby.

Quickley could have been the Knicks point guard of the future had Jalen Brunson not been signed in 2022. Brunson's exponential growth forced the Knicks into a difficult decision, and that meant Quickley had to go. However, Quickley could make $100 million this offseason in free agency, which is far more money than most, if not all, can say for a No. 25 overall pick.

Whoever the No. 25 pick is, he will likely be traded at some point whether it's draft night or down the line. However, the Knicks shouldn't look at the No. 25 pick as a lost cause. The player chosen there can really make a difference if he makes sense for the roster and he's developed properly, and that's something the Knicks have a track record for doing well.

