Magic Open Door for Knicks Bounce Back

The Orlando Magic are coming into town to face the New York Knicks.

Dec 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) is fouled by Orlando Magic guard Cory Joseph (10) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have lost two straight games, but they have a golden opportunity to get back in the win column tonight with the Orlando Magic in town.

The Knicks beat the Magic three times in December, including once in the NBA Cup the last time the two teams met at Madison Square Garden.

The Magic are coming off the first night of a back-to-back where they lost against the rebuilding Utah Jazz. The Magic scored just 92 points against the Jazz on 35.7 shooting from the field despite Utah being one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.

Orlando's problem is the opposite of New York's. The Knicks' defense has been an issue over their two-game losing streak, but they do get a slight pass as they played the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have the best record in the Western Conference by a chunk of games.

The Magic have been one of the better defensive teams in the NBA, so they should keep the Knicks on their toes. However, they will be running on tired legs with a group that has been marred by a number of injuries.

Not only are Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner still out with torn obliques, but Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black are dealing with back spasms. Veteran guard Gary Harris is out with a hamstring injury as well and Moe Wagner is out for the season after tearing his ACL last month.

The game shouldn't be a cake walk as the Magic always play tough, but the Knicks should be able to pull out the win if they execute their game plan and go back to their identity.

The Magic and Knicks are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight inside Madison Square Garden. The game can be watched on MSG.

